Lebanon army deploys to the south of the country, searches for Hezbollah launchers

The Lebanese army began deploying to the south of the country, nearly three weeks after the cease-fire in the war between Israel and Hezbollah came into effect. IDF troops were still operating in the areas close to the border and planned to remain there until their scheduled withdrawal four weeks away.
The Lebanese military that entered the region and according to the IDF, were launching their own operations to find Hezbollah weapons including rockets and launchers near the Litani and Saluki rivers.
The U.S.-led international commission assembled to monitor the situation on the ground has also began its work, but it is in the early stages. "UNIFIL is also still here and we are exercising our right to attack against any violation of the cease-fire," the military said.
The IDF did not operate in most of Hezbollah's villages in South Lebanon, despite eliminating much of its leadership and destroying more than two-thirds of its fire power and its anti-aircraft systems. Hezbollah's ability to rearm has also been disrupted after the fall of the Assad regime in Syria.
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
The forces operating in Lebanon have said that they have observed operatives of the terror group in villages further away from the border, but they do not come under attack unless they are seen with weapons and munitions that can be used against the troops.
"We are still scanning the area and finding more attack tunnels, some dozens of meters long," said Lt. Col. Zohar Yaakovi an IDF commander. "The implementation of the cease-fire deal is slow and is one step at a time and we are initiating actions to secure the residents of the Galilee.