Russian envoy defends Hamas ties, says contacts helped free hostages

Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov has rejected public criticism in Israel over the Kremlin’s ties with Hamas, arguing that the contacts are intended to advance humanitarian solutions and have also helped efforts to secure the release of hostages. He also addressed ongoing cooperation between the two countries’ security agencies, contacts with the new Mossad chief and relations between Israel and Russia amid regional challenges.

In an interview with RTVI, a Russian-language television channel serving communities around the world, Viktorov said Moscow does not view Hamas as an organization created or supported by Russia and defended continued Russian contacts with representatives of the terrorist group. “Russia has never supported terrorist activity,” he said. “Hamas is not a product of Russian activity.”

Gallery Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov ( Photo: Russian Embassy in Israel )

According to Viktorov, Hamas is a product of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which he said continues because of the absence of a political solution to the Palestinian issue.

Viktorov also argued that cutting ties with the terrorist group would have prevented Russia from acting on humanitarian issues, particularly the hostages. He said a significant portion of Russia’s contacts with Hamas representatives since October 2023 had focused on helping secure the release of Israeli hostages, including Russian citizens.

The ambassador stressed that Russia does not accept Israel’s position on Hamas’ status but said that does not prevent Moscow from maintaining contacts with various Palestinian factions. He added that Russia supports the establishment of a Palestinian state living peacefully alongside Israel. “There is a chance for a political process, but the violence must stop,” he said.

Hamas delegation in Russia, January 2024

Viktorov expressed support for moving to the next stage of the U.S. plan for the Gaza Strip but argued that the situation on the ground must first be stabilized and humanitarian issues addressed. He said any attempt to reach an agreement must be based on consent between the parties rather than a unilateral decision by an outside mediator.

He also rejected the idea that the United States alone could resolve the conflict, stressing the need for involvement by countries in the region and the broader international community.

Viktorov said Russia continues to maintain contacts with Palestinian factions in an effort to promote Palestinian political unity. Moscow, he said, wants that process to be based on the framework of the Palestine Liberation Organization, which he described as recognizing the importance of dialogue with Israel.

Ties with the new Mossad chief

The Russian ambassador also addressed the appointment of Roman Gofman as head of the Mossad. Viktorov said he knows Gofman personally and met him in his previous roles. He said he congratulated Gofman on the appointment and wished him success, while stressing the importance he places on continued ties between the two countries’ security services.

Viktorov said contacts between Russian and Israeli security agencies have not been severed and continue to address, among other issues, shared threats.

“We have things to discuss, experience to exchange and things to warn each other about,” he said, while declining to provide details about specific cooperation or warnings.

Viktorov also addressed the elections scheduled for Oct. 27, saying he does not expect them to bring a dramatic change in Israel-Russia relations. While the war between Russia and Ukraine remains a major issue for European countries, he said Russia is not at the center of Israel’s election campaign, where security and regional issues are more prominent.

Roman Gofman ( Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit )

The ambassador added that despite tensions between the two countries, political dialogue continues and Russia appreciates that Israel has not joined Western sanctions against Moscow or supplied lethal weapons to Ukraine.

Another issue Viktorov addressed was the resumption of direct flights between Israel and Russia. He said he hopes El Al will resume service to Russia and added that Moscow also wants Aeroflot flights to Israel restored.

Viktorov said Russia’s Red Wings currently operates direct flights to Israel but that the level of service is insufficient. He argued that Russia believes Aeroflot meets safety requirements and can resume flights to Israel.