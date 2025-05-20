Israeli rookie wins pole position at Indy 500 qualifiers

An Israeli rookie driver has shocked the racing world by winning the pole position at the Indy 500 qualifiers.

Twenty-five-year-old Robert Shwartzman won the qualifier at the premier IndyCar race, marking the first time that an Israeli driver will compete in "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing."

Shwartzman was born in Tel Aviv and raised in Russia but races under the Israeli flag.

He had never raced on an oval before arriving at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where speeds can reach up to 240 miles per hour.

His four-lap average of over 232 miles per hour beat out a host of open-wheel racing’s biggest stars. Shwartzman has earned the first spot on the starting grid for the race on May 25.