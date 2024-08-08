Security cabinet convenes in underground bunker as Iran attack looms

The security cabinet will convene later on Thursday in the underground military headquarters in Tel Aviv, at the demand of the Shin Bet which said there was a need to prepare for the eventuality that cabinet meetings would be held underground in case of an attack on Israel from Iran.

As an attack from Iran and Hezbollah looms, Israeli officials said Israel would exact a heavy price if attacked and if its civilians are hurt. They said the message to the international community was that civilian casualties would be a red line and prompt a disproportionate response.

The officials said that the American efforts to reach a cease-fire agreement and a hostage release deal depend on Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar who has declared himself the terror group's political leader as well, after the assassination in Tehran of Ismail Haniyeh last week. But there is little optimism in Jerusalem that such a deal would be reached, and the officials believed Sinwar was hoping for a regional war and would not volunteer a solution that would prevent it.

CENCOM announced earlier that the U.S. Air Force F-22 stealth fighter jets were being deployed to the region as part of the preparations to defend Israel against an Iranian attack.

Also earlier, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant sent a message in Arabic to the citizens of Lebanon, telling them Israel was not seeking war but would respond to Hezbollah's aggressions. "Iran and its lackeys, Hezbollah first among them, have taken Lebanon and its residents hostage to their sectarian interests," he wrote.

Hezbollah fired a barrage of 15 rockets at Western Galilee on Thursday afternoon, eight of which crossed into Israeli territory and landed in open fields. No injuries were reported but the rockets caused brush fires.