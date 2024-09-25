Haredi draft dodgers on collision course with IDF, face possible jail time

Young ultra-Orthodox men in Israel who failed to respond to military draft orders were issued warning calls on Wednesday. These calls informed them that they must report to recruitment offices within 48 hours or face potential arrest warrants. This marks a shift as the military now considers employing sanctions and legal measures against those who do not comply.
An ultra-Orthodox worker who received an exemption due to his limited weekly yeshiva study hours, shared his experience with Ynet. "I was contacted by the Haredi administration, and they informed me of two orders I had missed. I told them that, just as they have a commander who instructs them, my commander is the rabbi, and he advised me not to enlist. They insisted I report within 48 hours or face an arrest warrant," he said.
Another young man, Yair, explained: "I received a call from the army's Haredi administration, telling me I have 48 hours to report, or legal proceedings will be initiated against me." He expressed his frustration, over the incident. "The ultra-Orthodox members of the Knesset are not assisting us, nor is the Yeshiva Committee providing any answers," he said.
In an attempt to broaden recruitment, the IDF has issued over 1,000 initial draft orders to young ultra-Orthodox men in recent months, yet only about 70 have reported to recruitment offices. Brigadier General Shay Tayeb, head of the IDF's Planning and Manpower Directorate, addressed the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee recently, acknowledging the low turnout following the initial orders. "Those who did not respond to the first order have received a second. We also make phone calls to clarify that they can report at a more convenient date without demonstrations. If any do not report, the process will continue, and we expect the numbers to rise." According to the law, failing to respond to a second order results in a third warning, followed by potential economic sanctions, arrests, and travel restrictions.
Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a prominent figure in the Degel HaTorah party, met with heads of ultra-Orthodox high schools this week. "If yeshiva students who received orders are arrested, I will come to support them in prison." Rabbi Dov Landau, leader of the Lithuanian stream, also announced his support for those who do not enlist, even if they face arrest. "Judicial authorities have declared war against the Torah world and are forcing the army to issue draft orders to yeshiva students. We publicly declare that under no circumstances should anyone report to the recruitment offices, and we stand with these yeshiva students and their families during this trial. We are with you, heroes of valor," he said.
The IDF spokesperson's unit responded. "Those designated for security service who were summoned for recruitment and did not report are committing an offense of absence without leave, will be declared draft dodgers, and are subject to enforcement proceedings according to the law." It is important to note that as part of the enforcement process, a draftee may be arrested, and their departure from the country could be delayed," the unit said in a statement.