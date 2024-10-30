Reza Pahlavi reveals bold plan to end Iran's Islamic regime – is the West listening?

Exclusive interview with former Iranian Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi

Emily Schrader/ILTV News
Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the Islamic regime maintains its grip on power through indoctrination and proxy wars.
In an exclusive interview with ILTV’s Emily Schrader, Pahlavi criticized Western policies that prioritize changing the regime’s behavior over advocating for its replacement. Instead, he supports a controlled implosion that would pave the way for a secular, democratic system. Pahlavi emphasized that Iranians are ready for change and that international support is crucial—but not through military intervention.
What is his vision for the Iranian-Israeli relationship? Pahlavi envisions a strategic partnership between Israel and a free Iran, focused on mutual benefits and regional stability.
