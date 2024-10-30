Reza Pahlavi reveals bold plan to end Iran's Islamic regime – is the West listening?

Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the Islamic regime maintains its grip on power through indoctrination and proxy wars.

Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the Islamic regime maintains its grip on power through indoctrination and proxy wars.

Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran, says the Islamic regime maintains its grip on power through indoctrination and proxy wars.