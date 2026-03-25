Could this war with Iran last decades?

The war with Iran could last decades, but not at the current pace, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.
He told ILTV that once most of the Iranian missile launchers are eliminated and the country’s arsenal destroyed, and given that Iran has no air defenses, there is no reason to keep up this level of military action. On the other hand, the campaign could morph into a long-term blockade of Iran.
“Not a single drop of oil gets exported from Iran, and you begin to simply dry up the regime, or what remains of it,” Oren said. “The model is not the Iraq or Afghanistan war, which are wars with boots on the ground … but the real model here should be the Cold War in which the United States and its allies remained very steadfast over the course of decades and eventually brought down the Soviet bloc.”
Watch the full interview: