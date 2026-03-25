Could this war with Iran last decades?

The war with Iran could last decades, but not at the current pace, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

The war with Iran could last decades, but not at the current pace, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

The war with Iran could last decades, but not at the current pace, according to former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Michael Oren.

He told ILTV that once most of the Iranian missile launchers are eliminated and the country’s arsenal destroyed, and given that Iran has no air defenses, there is no reason to keep up this level of military action. On the other hand, the campaign could morph into a long-term blockade of Iran.

He told ILTV that once most of the Iranian missile launchers are eliminated and the country’s arsenal destroyed, and given that Iran has no air defenses, there is no reason to keep up this level of military action. On the other hand, the campaign could morph into a long-term blockade of Iran.

He told ILTV that once most of the Iranian missile launchers are eliminated and the country’s arsenal destroyed, and given that Iran has no air defenses, there is no reason to keep up this level of military action. On the other hand, the campaign could morph into a long-term blockade of Iran.