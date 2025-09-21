Environment minister flies to UN event she cannot attend as ministry sees mass exodus, budget cuts

Senior professionals continue to leave the Environmental Protection Ministry, budgets are being cut and programs are stalled — but Minister Idit Silman is still set to board a last-minute flight Saturday night for a UN climate conference in New York. The conference falls on Rosh Hashanah, meaning Silman will not be able to attend. The trip was not announced to the public and only came to light through Calcalist. No details were provided on its necessity or on any schedule.
The trip coincides with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to the United States, where he is expected to meet President Donald Trump after addressing the UN General Assembly. This is the second time Silman has scheduled a New York visit to overlap with Netanyahu’s. The ministry will cover her costs. She will be accompanied by ministry director general Rami Rozen, a political appointee with no professional background in environmental issues, but no professional staff will join.
Climate Week is taking place in New York, but the specific conference Silman cited is scheduled for Wednesday, the first day of Rosh Hashanah. Since government employees cannot work on holidays, no professional staff will take part. Unlike two years ago, when Silman traveled to New York and Israel presented a report, this year the ministry will not present anything and Silman will not officially participate. Instead, she is expected to hold side meetings.
The trip was finalized only recently, overlapping Netanyahu’s General Assembly speech on September 26 and his planned meeting with Trump the following week. Last year, Silman also joined Netanyahu and his wife in New York, then justifying her trip with professional pretexts, such as a follow-up meeting with the UAE’s environment minister and presenting a ministry report. This year, no such activities are on the agenda.
Crisis inside the ministry
Meanwhile, the ministry is bleeding professionals. In just recent weeks, several senior figures resigned, including Dr. Gil Proctor, head of climate change; Ran Reiz, head of transportation; Dr. Ram Almog, head of national projects planning; and attorney Batya Getahon from the legal department.
They join a long list of others who left during Silman’s term, among them communications head Gitit Pinkas, legal adviser Dalia Dror, chief scientist Prof. Noga Kornfeld Shor, technology and information director Erez Avital, deputy director general for industries Shuli Nezer, senior deputy director general for policy Yuval Lester, environmental planning head Ayala Gladman, deputy director general Michal Lazarovitz, air quality division manager Guy Lest, policy planning manager Stav Gilutz and deputy director general for natural resources Dr. Neta Lipman.
Silman’s own office has seen rapid turnover of political advisers and staff. In two years she has replaced three director generals. The current DG, Rozen, is a political ally with no environmental expertise. To approve his appointment, he was first named acting DG since he did not meet the criteria.
The wave of departures has left the ministry hollowed out. Former staff described it as a “sinking ship.” Sources told Calcalist the work environment had become “impossible” and pointed the finger at Silman and the government. Some officials remain on unpaid leave, but under Silman none have returned. The unusual scale of departures raises serious questions about the ministry’s ability to function.
Budgets have also been cut. Silman gave up the ministry’s climate budget, canceled funding for waste programs in Arab communities and withdrew support for environmental groups that had been funded for research and public work.
The ministry did not provide comment.