Pastor says Israel must fight until Hamas is gone

A Christian Zionist pastor and journalist who has visited Israel dozens of times says the Jewish state must keep fighting in Gaza until Hamas is completely eradicated.
“The worst day in Israel's history was October 7, 2023. It would be the worst day ever if it would happen again,” Pastor Trey Graham of First Melissa Church in Texas, and the Christian correspondent for ILTV News, said on the ILTV News Podcast. “Hamas is not going away. They want to do October 7 again. They say it openly. So yes, the military operation has to continue.”
Graham, a deeply religious evangelical Christian, stressed that Israel is battling more than just a terrorist group—it is confronting an ideology.
“That ideology continues to expand every generation,” he told ILTV. “People say things like, well, when you kill one terrorist, you breed five more. And it's true. That's why this is such a long effort so far.”
He argued that Israel must continue its multipronged approach at “maximum effort.” That includes diplomacy, military operations, and ongoing rescue efforts for hostages.
“You've got to get the hostages home,” Graham said. “You've got to defeat an enemy that is not going away and will not quit. You've got to fight against a diplomatic war that you're facing. And you've got to do all of these things all at the same time.”
