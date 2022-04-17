In first, UAE to participate in Israel's Independence Day flyby

For the first time in history, the United Arab Emirates will take part in Israel's 74 Independence Day civilian flyby, it was announced Sunday.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

Israel Air Line Pilots Association, which was behind the initiative, said all the Israeli airlines and two UAE companies will take part in the May 5 flyby.

2 צפייה בגלריה Etihad Airways plane ( Photo: Shutterstock )

The Israeli airlines that will take part in the flyby include El-AL, Israir Airlines, Arkia, CAL Cargo Air Lines, and Ayit Aviation and Tourism. The Emirati airlines include Etihad Airways and Wizz Air Abu Dhabi.

The civilian planes will join the flyby at 12:45pm after the Israeli Air Force will finish its traditional aerial exhibition.

The flyby set to stretch along the coast of Israel from north to south, from Acre to Ashdod, and will return for another flight from west to east. The flyby is expected to be conducted at a very low altitude of only 1000 feet, giving Israelis the chance for a close glance at the event.

2 צפייה בגלריה Israel's Independence Day flyby ( Photo: Sahar Berger )

The flyby is due to be completed by 13:20pm. The final component of the flyby will be a three-plane structure consisting of a jumbo CAL jet with two Embraer E-Jet family aircraft.

Head of the Israel Air Line Pilots Association Captain Midan Bar said: "First and foremost, it is a flyby of pilots, which proves that regional cooperation is practical, and not just an announcement.