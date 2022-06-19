Government stalled on future of West Bank Evyatar outpost

In 10 days it will have been a year since a compromise agreement with the West Bank settlers was singed to end the stalemate over Evyatar, an illegal outpost.
This was the first major hurdle the newly established government of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, faced.
According to the agreement, the settlers who had gathered there agreed to leave, with the assurance that the government would review the legal ownership of its lands, claimed by Palestinians - in order to allow an establishment of a Yeshiva on state owned land.
Signed by Bennett and Defense Minister Benny Gantz with the settler leadership, an IDF unit would be posted there until a final determination is made.
Those who supported the agreement claimed it offered the best case scenario, and those against it blamed the settlers' representatives for giving in to the "leftist government".
The Evyatar outpost was illegally established by fierce ideological settlers in May 2021, in response to the murder of Yehuda Guetta in a terrorist attack at the Tapuach Junction in the West Bank. Despite expectations, and after the Defense Ministry determined there was state owned land that could be dedicated to the Yeshiva, there has been no movement on the ground.
The agreement influenced the status quo in the West Bank settlements. with security authorities, increasing their actions against other illegal outposts.
The government is clearly in violation of their agreement with the settlers, when it comes to Evyatar and the outpost remained a closed military area, populated by soldiers.
It is also a point of contention among members of the current coalition - already struggling to keep a hold on power.