Freed hostage Gadi Mozes goes home from hospital and wants to rebuild Kibbutz Nir Oz

A week after his release from Hamas captivity, 80-year-old Gadi Mozes is no longer in the hospital. The hostage, who was held captive in Gaza for 482 days and was released in the third round of the first phase of the deal, left Ichilov Hospital Thursday, accompanied by his family. As he said immediately after his release from the hell of Gaza, he again stated that he "hopes to return soon to work the fields and contribute to the rebuilding of Nir Oz."

In his first public statement since his release, Gadi Mozes said: "I thank my family; the IDF soldiers and security forces, everyone who assisted in my release; Ichilov Hospital, which treated me with dedication over the past week; and the entire people of Israel; The path to the rehabilitation and rebirth of all of us requires the return of all the hostages, down to the last one'

2 View gallery Gadi Mozes, pictured with his children, has left the hospital ( Photo: Courtesy of the family )

Mozes and his family members thanked the IDF soldiers and security forces "who work day and night for the security of the country and the recovery of the hostages, wishing a full recovery to the soldiers who were injured in body and mind, and embracing the bereaved families whose loved ones will be in our hearts forever. We are full of appreciation for those who gave their lives in the war that was forced upon us."

2 View gallery Gadi Mozes reunited with his chidren after his release from Gaza ( Photo: Ma'ayan Toaf/ GPO )

"I am moved and amazed by the immense solidarity and warm embrace of the citizens of the country," Mozes added. "At this point, I ask to respect my need for privacy as I return to a routine of life with my family and hope to return very soon to work the fields and contribute to the rebuilding of Kibbutz Nir Oz."

His family also thanked the team at Ichilov and wanted to convey a message to U.S. President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli public after the revelation of Trump's plan to transfer Gazans to other countries and take over of Gaza, which Netanyahu expressed his support for. "The return of the kidnapped men and women comes first," the family said. "No goal or plan can come first. There are 79 more families who deserve to have their loved ones back, alive or dead. Only in this way can we close the circle, heal the wounds and rebuild, as individuals and as a society."

Ichilov said that Gadi Mozes was released from the hospital after completing his stay and the required tests: "We will continue to accompany him and his family and carry out medical monitoring and further tests as necessary."