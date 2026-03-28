Two officers seriously wounded in Lebanon, 7 soldiers moderately injured

In the first incident, one officer was seriously wounded and another moderately wounded by an anti-tank missile during an encounter in southern Lebanon. In a second incident overnight, another officer was seriously wounded and six soldiers were moderately wounded by rocket fire targeting forces operating in the area. The wounded were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families were notified.
Hezbollah fire continued into the morning toward communities in northern Israel, including rockets and drones. One drone reached the Yokneam area without being intercepted and later fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.
So far, seven people — four soldiers and three civilians — have been killed along the Lebanon front during the war. The most recent fatalities include Ori Peretz, 43, from Nahariya, who was killed by a direct rocket hit on Thursday; Sgt. Aviaad Elchanan Volansky, killed by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon the same day; and Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, who was killed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, Israeli military strikes in Lebanon are ongoing, with forces deployed in forward and defensive positions along the border.
More than 1 million people have been displaced from their homes, including about 600,000 from southern Lebanon, most of them Shiite Muslims. Israeli officials have warned they will not be able to return home until Hezbollah is disarmed.
The military has also sought to shape public opinion against Hezbollah by highlighting the group’s use of civilians, targeting its financial networks and pressuring the Lebanese government to enforce the original November 2024 ceasefire agreement.