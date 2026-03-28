Iran war 2 850

Two officers seriously wounded in Lebanon, 7 soldiers moderately injured

Troops were wounded in two separate Hezbollah anti-tank missile and rocket attacks; a 40-minute chase after a drone ended with it crashing in an open area

Ron Crissy
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Two officers were wounded, including one seriously, in separate Hezbollah attacks in southern Lebanon between Friday and Saturday, while seven additional soldiers were moderately wounded, the military said.
In the first incident, one officer was seriously wounded and another moderately wounded by an anti-tank missile during an encounter in southern Lebanon. In a second incident overnight, another officer was seriously wounded and six soldiers were moderately wounded by rocket fire targeting forces operating in the area. The wounded were evacuated to hospitals for treatment, and their families were notified.
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פעילות כוחות חטיבה 226 בדרום לבנוןפעילות כוחות חטיבה 226 בדרום לבנון
IDF soldiers in Lebanon
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit)
Hezbollah fire continued into the morning toward communities in northern Israel, including rockets and drones. One drone reached the Yokneam area without being intercepted and later fell in an open area. No injuries were reported.
So far, seven people — four soldiers and three civilians — have been killed along the Lebanon front during the war. The most recent fatalities include Ori Peretz, 43, from Nahariya, who was killed by a direct rocket hit on Thursday; Sgt. Aviaad Elchanan Volansky, killed by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon the same day; and Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg, who was killed overnight between Wednesday and Thursday.
Meanwhile, Israeli military strikes in Lebanon are ongoing, with forces deployed in forward and defensive positions along the border.
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אורי גרינברג, אורי פרץ, אביעד אלחנן וולנסקיאורי גרינברג, אורי פרץ, אביעד אלחנן וולנסקי
From right to left: Ori Greenberg, Ori Peretz, Aviaad Elchanan Volansky
More than 1 million people have been displaced from their homes, including about 600,000 from southern Lebanon, most of them Shiite Muslims. Israeli officials have warned they will not be able to return home until Hezbollah is disarmed.
The military has also sought to shape public opinion against Hezbollah by highlighting the group’s use of civilians, targeting its financial networks and pressuring the Lebanese government to enforce the original November 2024 ceasefire agreement.
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