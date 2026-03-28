Two officers seriously wounded in Lebanon, 7 soldiers moderately injured

So far, seven people — four soldiers and three civilians — have been killed along the Lebanon front during the war. The most recent fatalities include

Ori Peretz, 43, from Nahariya

, who was killed by a direct rocket hit on Thursday;

Sgt. Aviaad Elchanan Volansky

, killed by anti-tank fire in southern Lebanon the same day; and

Staff Sgt. Ori Greenberg