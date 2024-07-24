Police in DC use pepper spray against thousands protesting Netanyahu speech to Congress

Police used pepper spray on some of the thousands of pro-Palestinian protesters who gathered outside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke to Congress.

Shortly before Netanyahu began speaking, U.S. Capitol Police said some protesters had become violent.

"The crowd failed to obey our order to move back from our police line. We are deploying pepper spray towards anyone trying to break the law and cross that line," police said in a statement.

5 View gallery Anti-Israel protesters gather outside Capital Hill during Netanyahu's address ( Photo: Liri Agami )

Protests were peaceful for the first few hours until about half an hour before the speech when demonstrators began a march and faced a blockade from police who used pepper spray, injuring some protesters.

Authorities had closed off traffic around the Capitol before the speech in unusually tight security.

Netanyahu referred to the protesters outside of his address, and said that Israel has "learned that Iran finances anti-Israeli demonstrations in the U.S."

5 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaking to Congress ( Photo: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images )

He said he had a message for those protesters. "When the tyrants of Tehran who hang gays from cranes and murder women for not covering their hair are praising, promoting, and funding you, you have officially become Iran's useful idiots," he said, using a Cold War-era term for people who are manipulated for a political agenda.

He jokingly noted that "some of those demonstrators are holding signs saying 'LGBTs for Gaza.' It's like waving a 'chickens for KFC' sign." The pro-Palestinian congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who came to the hall wearing a keffiyah, at this point waved a "Guilty of Genocide" sign from her seat on the floor of the House.

A stage outside the Capitol decked with banners included one declaring the Israeli leader a "Wanted War Criminal" about an arrest warrant sought by International Criminal Court prosecutors. Netanyahu vehemently denies war crimes allegations.

Nearby, demonstrators placed nearly 30 human-size cardboard coffins wrapped in Palestinian flags. Traffic was barred from several roads near the Capitol.

"I want all aid (to) be suspended to Israel due to its actions in Gaza," said Bradley Cullinan, who said he traveled to the area from Columbus, Ohio, 400 miles (640 km) away.

Oscar-winning actor Susan Sarandon took to the stage and condemned the death toll. "No one is free until everyone is free," Sarandon said.

5 View gallery U.S. Park Police officers restrain a demonstrator on the ground at a pro-Palestinian protest ( Photo: Seth Herald / Reuters )

Dozens of Democratic lawmakers skipped Netanyahu's speech to Congress, expressing dismay over the thousands of civilian deaths and the humanitarian crisis from Israel's campaign in Gaza.

Members of an ultra-Orthodox Jewish group carried Palestinian flags and signs reading "Free Palestine" and "Anti-Zionism is not antisemitism," while a group of younger protesters danced to Arabic music and carried large banners reading "Stop Arming Israel" and "Stop War Crimes in Gaza."

Pro-Palestinian groups and university students have for months protested in the U.S. against Israel's offensive in Gaza.

On Tuesday, protesters against the Gaza war staged a sit-in at a congressional office building ahead of Netanyahu's speech, with Capitol Police making multiple arrests.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside Netanyahu's hotel Monday evening following his arrival in Washington, and on Tuesday afternoon, hundreds of demonstrators staged a flashmob-style protest in the Cannon Building, which houses offices of House of Representatives members.

5 View gallery Protestors burn a photo of Benjamin Netanyahu outside of Union Station on July 24, 2024 in Washington, DC ( Photo: Michael A. McCoy / Getty Images )

Organized by Jewish Voice for Peace, protesters wearing red T-shirts that read “Not In Our Name” took over the building’s rotunda, sitting on the floor, unfurling signs and chanting “Let Gaza Live!”

After about a half-hour of clapping and chanting, officers from the U.S. Capitol Police issued several warnings, then began arresting protesters – binding their hands with zip ties and leading them away one-by-one.

“I am the daughter of Holocaust survivors and I know what a Holocaust looks like,” said Jane Hirschmann, a native of Saugerties, New York, who drove down for the protest along with her two daughters — both of whom were arrested. “When we say ‘Never Again,’ we mean never for anybody.”

JVP claimed in a statement that 400 people, “including over a dozen rabbis,” had been arrested.

Mitchell Rivard, chief of staff for Rep. Dan Kildee, D-Mich., said in a statement that his office called for Capitol Police intervention after the demonstrators “became disruptive, violently beating on the office doors, shouting loudly, and attempting to force entry into the office.”

Kildee later told The Associated Press that he was confused why his office was targeted, saying he had voted against a massive supplemental military aid package to Israel earlier this year.

Netanyahu’s American visit has touched off a wave of protest activity, with some demonstrations condemning Israel and others expressing support but pressuring Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal and bring home the hostages still being held by Hamas.

Families of some of the remaining hostages held a protest vigil Tuesday evening on the National Mall, demanding that Netanyahu come to terms with Hamas and bring home the approximately 120 Israeli hostages remaining in Gaza.

5 View gallery A family member of hostages wearing a shirt calling for a deal to release the captives, during Netanyahu's speech to Congress ( Photo: Will Oliver / EPA )

About 150 people wearing yellow shirts that read “Seal the Deal NOW!” chanted “Bring Them Home” and listened to testimonials from relatives and former hostages. The demonstrators applauded when Biden’s name was mentioned, but several criticized Netanyahu on the belief that he was dragging his feet or playing hardball on a proposed cease-fire deal that would return all of the hostages.