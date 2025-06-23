UK bans Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws

Britain said on Monday it would ban Palestine Action under anti-terrorism laws, making it a criminal offense to belong to the pro-Palestinian campaign group that last week damaged two UK military planes in protest of London’s support for Israel.

1 View gallery Being part of 'Palestine Action' would be the same as being a Hamas terrorist ( Photo: Courtesy )

The so-called proscription of Palestine Action places the group in the same legal category as Hamas, al-Qaida or ISIS under British law. It would become a crime to promote the group, arrange meetings on its behalf, or display its logo publicly. Violators could face up to 14 years in prison.

Palestine Action has regularly targeted defense firms and other companies in Britain linked to Israel since the start of the Gaza conflict in 2023. In its most high-profile move to date, two of its members entered a Royal Air Force base in central England on Friday, sprayed paint into the engines of Voyager aircraft, and further damaged them with crowbars.

The Palestine Action movement state their main target on their website: "Palestine Action’s main target is Elbit Systems, Israel’s biggest weapons producer. "

The group has claimed that Britain is an “active participant” in the Gaza conflict, citing military support it provides to Israel. Interior Minister Yvette Cooper said in a statement on Monday that the draft proscription order would be submitted to Parliament on June 30 and would become law following the parliamentary process.

Earlier Monday, the group relocated a planned protest after police banned it from demonstrating outside Parliament — a site often used for protests supporting a range of causes. According to police, members of Palestine Action are alleged to have caused millions of pounds in criminal damage.