Expert warns: Trump’s threats may backfire on Iran talks

U.S. President Donald Trump’s threat may make negotiations with Iran more difficult, according to Thamar Gindin of the University of Haifa.
“Lately, [Trump] just threatens everyone, and he doesn’t take into consideration the psychology of the other side,” Gindin told ILTV News. “With both Hamas and the Islamic Republic, threats only make them more adamant in their opposition to peace or nuclear talks.
“What he needs to do is provide them with a way to climb down from the high tree they just climbed,” Gindin concluded.
Watch the full interview: