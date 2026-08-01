Haredi protesters try to storm secular Jerusalem café open on Shabbat

Unusual clashes erupted Saturday morning between Haredi protesters opposing the opening of the Basimta café on Jerusalem’s Agrippas Street on Shabbat and customers trying to block their path.

Only after the protesters were already close to forcing their way inside did police begin dispersing them by force, using batons.

Clashes between Haredi protesters and patrons of Jerusalem’s Basimta café ( Video: Liran Tamari )

Footage from the café showed a man wrapped in a prayer shawl attempting to push his way inside as secular customers blocked him. One customer was seen pulling at the prayer shawl of another protester who tried to enter. Images from the scene also showed café patrons forming a kind of human wall at the entrance.

The clashes and police dispersal in Jerusalem on Saturday morning

Police initially tried to stop the Haredi protesters, but the demonstrators, who arrived in their largest numbers since the protests against the café began several weeks ago, managed to break through the barriers.

Police disperse a Haredi protest outside Jerusalem’s Basimta café ( Video: Liran Tamari, Alex Kolomoisky )

Officers were authorized to use force and batons, but first had to run to their patrol vehicles to retrieve riot-control equipment. In the meantime, clashes continued at the entrance to the café. Police later began forcibly dispersing the protesters.

Yoav, a resident of Jerusalem’s Beit Hakerem neighborhood who came to the café, told ynet: “I came not only to drink coffee, but also to take a stand. This may be a small café in a side alley, but the struggle taking place here is much bigger.

Police disperse a Haredi protest outside Jerusalem’s Basimta café

“To me, this is a protest over the character of Jerusalem and the ability of every person to choose how to live in this city. As long as they continue trying to exert pressure through demonstrations and intimidation, we will keep coming, supporting the café and showing that public space belongs to everyone.”

















(Photo: Alex Kolomoisky)

















Yisrael Beytenu chairman MK Avigdor Lieberman arrived at the scene to support the café. As he left, protesters shouted at him: “Lieberman, go back to communist Russia.”

Lieberman said: “I believe above all in the principle of live and let live. Drinking coffee on a Saturday morning cannot become an act of civilian heroism.

“The vandalism we see behind me only proves that these people need to direct their energy toward Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.”

The Basimta café opened only last spring and has since become a focal point in the struggle over Jerusalem’s character.

Haredi protests against the café have continued in recent months and have included violent confrontations and vandalism on several Saturdays.

Café manager Yoel Ben David previously said he had no intention of backing down.