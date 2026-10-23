IDF launches dayslong Hebron operation after terror attack kills 2 soldiers

The IDF and Shin Bet security agency announced Friday night that they had launched a large-scale counterterrorism operation in Hebron, in the southern West Bank, following the deadly shooting attack at Judea Junction that killed Staff Sgt. Ron Yonatan Roytman and Sgt. Yuval Shai Svilem. The operation is expected to last several days and will involve searches of dozens of locations, including sites associated with the extended family of the two terrorists who carried out the attack.
"IDF troops, Shin Bet personnel, Border Police forces and the Judea District Coordination and Liaison Office, under the command of the Judea Brigade, have launched a counterterrorism operation in the Hebron area, where the two terrorists originated," the IDF and Shin Bet said in a joint statement. "The terrorists were killed during the exchange of fire in which two IDF soldiers fell and several others were wounded."
According to the statement, security forces have begun systematically searching locations throughout the targeted area to locate and dismantle terrorist infrastructure and seize weapons, while questioning dozens of suspects.
"The forces have begun conducting focused and thorough searches of infrastructure throughout the area to locate and neutralize terrorist infrastructure and weapons, and to question dozens of suspects," the statement said.
"The operation is focused and limited to the area from which the terrorists operated and is expected to continue for several days. From the start of the operation, residents living within the area of military activity will be permitted to leave through three designated exit points, following questioning and security screening. Anyone who raises suspicion during the screening process will be referred for further questioning by security forces."
The military said the operation was a direct continuation of offensive counterterrorism measures launched earlier Friday, including mapping the homes of the two attackers, imposing a military cordon around Hebron and Halhul, establishing roadblocks and conducting targeted operations in surrounding villages.
Security forces are also removing unauthorized infrastructure in the area of the shooting that could pose a security threat, according to the statement.
"The operation is a direct continuation of a series of offensive counterterrorism measures carried out since this morning," the IDF and Shin Bet said. "In addition to efforts to reshape the operational area, which include removing illegal infrastructure that could pose a security threat in the area of the confrontation, security forces are currently operating against dozens of terror-related targets throughout the West Bank."
The statement added that Israeli security forces would continue acting proactively and conducting offensive operations to protect Israeli civilians, prevent terrorist attacks and eliminate security threats.