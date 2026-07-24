Video shows Palestinian snatch Israeli’s rifle before deadly West Bank attack

Video from a deadly confrontation in the northern West Bank on Friday appeared to show a Palestinian man snatching a rifle from an Israeli in civilian clothes before opening fire, killing a member of a settlement security team .

The footage showed Israeli security personnel and settlers confronting Palestinians in the area where a group of Israeli hikers had arrived earlier in the day.

A Palestinian snatches an Israeli’s rifle and opens fire during a violent confrontation near Havat Gilad in the northern West Bank

During the violent confrontation, an Israeli dressed in civilian clothes appeared to kick a Palestinian man approaching him in a threatening manner and shout at him to move away. The Palestinian then grabbed the Israeli’s rifle and began firing.

Security personnel and other armed Israelis at the scene returned fire.

Benayahu Melet, a member of Havat Gilad’s alert squad who oversaw agricultural activity at the settlement outpost, was killed in the shooting.

Havat Gilad officials said Melet, 32, a father of two, had rushed to help the group of hikers near the scene.

Benayahu Melet ( Photo: TPS )

“How the mighty have fallen,” the community said in a message to residents. “With great pain and sorrow, we announce the murder of Benayahu Melet in a terror attack by vile terrorists while rescuing a group of hikers in the area.”

“Our hearts are with Esther, Tair Eretz and Adama Ivriya, and the entire Melet family,” the statement added. “We will assist them in every way possible.”

The IDF said troops killed the Palestinian gunman immediately after the shooting and recovered the rifle he had seized.

“IDF troops eliminated the terrorist who carried out the shooting attack earlier today in the area of the village of Tell,” the military said. “The terrorist was eliminated immediately after carrying out the attack, and IDF troops recovered the stolen weapon.”

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire and four others were wounded, three critically. It was not immediately clear whether the reported death toll included the terrorist killed after seizing the rifle

Dozens of Israeli settlers enter the Palestinian village of Fara’ata and throw stones in retaliation for Benayahu Melet's killing by a Palestinian terrorist

Following the shooting, dozens of Israeli settlers entered the Palestinian village of Fara’ata, east of Qalqilya, and threw stones in retaliation for Melet's killing, according to Palestinian reports. Video from the village appeared to show settlers setting fires.