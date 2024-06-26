Grenade detonates in the offices of Israeli-Palestinian coexistence NGO

An explosion rocked an office building in Lod on Tuesday night, targeting the floor where the offices of the Abraham Initiatives NGO are located. This organization is dedicated to fostering integration and equality between Jews and Arabs in Israel. There were no casualties, but the blast caused substantial damage to the offices. According to the NGO, a preliminary police investigation suggests that a hand grenade was the cause of the explosion.

After the detonation ( Video: Abraham Initiatives )

An employee of the NGO who arrived at the offices at 4:30 a.m. was shocked by the destruction and promptly called police. A bomb disposal expert arrived at the scene, examined the remnants of the explosive device, and conducted a thorough sweep of the floor to eliminate any further risks to the building's occupants. After completing his work, the bomb disposal expert sent the findings to the police forensic laboratories for further evidence processing, as part of an investigation into the background and circumstances leading to the event.

The NGO stated that it has no clues regarding the identity of those responsible, their motives, or their intended target. Abraham Initiatives further clarified their stance in a statement: "The Abraham Initiatives expect the police and law enforcement to carry out a speedy and fundamental investigation into the serious incident, and bring the perpetrators to justice."

The NGO added that this attack came as a "complete surprise," adding: "Heavy damage was inflicted on the offices, including harm to internet infrastructure and more. Office activities are at a standstill. We are still in shock. Who would have an interest in harming us?"

"The organization's staff is in a state of distress. Although we do not know if the attack was specifically directed against Abraham Initiatives, the organization is fully committed to the safety and security of its team members," according to an official. "Abraham Initiatives, which has been working for 35 years to promote integration and equality between Jewish and Arab citizens of Israel, has recently been focusing efforts on eradicating crime and violence affecting Arab society. This morning, this violence hit close to home for our team as well."

About Abraham Initiatives

The NGO advances social inclusion and equal rights for Israel's Palestinian citizens. The organization says social change is their focus, and they achieve this by influencing public policy, shaping public opinion, and demonstrating practical models for a shared society. The group openly advocates for a two-state solution.

1 View gallery Damaged offices of Abraham Initiatives ( Photo: Abraham Initiatives )

It uses a method it calls "Advocacy through Action" to present models for policy change that can be scaled nationwide. Founded in 1989 by philanthropist Alan B. Slifka and civil rights activist Rabbi Eugene Weiner, the Abraham Initiatives started as a fund for grassroots coexistence work in Israel and has evolved into an organization that models solutions for equal and positive Jewish-Arab relations. Over the past decade, they have successfully advocated for policy changes in economic development, education, policing, and equal representation. In 2019, they celebrated 30 years of building shared society and coexistence in Israel.