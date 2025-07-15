Hate for Israel is spreading in universities, warns StandWithUs UK director

Hate toward Israel is linked to anti-Western values, explained Isaac Zarfati, executive director of StandWithUs UK.
In an interview with ILTV News, he said that the “sad situation is that in universities this hatred toward the West, led by the hatred to Israel, became an academic topic. Professors are teaching about it. It became a popular and very attractive topic the students are choosing to study. And we're basically planting the seeds for the future, because the students that you see today in universities will be tomorrow's leaders.”
He said that the West has to ask what the future will be when these students enter parliament, become judges, and journalists. Zarfati said that the first seeds can already be seen in the United Kingdom and United States governments.
“Israel is only the first station in a much longer journey toward hatred,” he said.
Watch the full interview: