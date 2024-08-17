Upper Galilee targeted by dozens of Hezbollah rockets

Following the nighttime strike in southern Lebanon, which resulted in at least 10 fatalities, a direct hit was reported in the Upper Galilee on Saturday morning as Hezbollah retaliated. Shortly thereafter, IDF struck by targeting southern Lebanon. According to Lebanese reports, approximately an hour later, "over 40 rockets were launched in two barrages," leading to sirens being triggered in Safed and its vicinity. Israeli authorities confirmed the barrage involved dozens of rockets, with interceptions visible in the region's skies. Residents reported "loud explosions" and power outages in Safed and Hazor HaGlilit.

Rockets interceptions above Rosh Pina

The Safed Municipality clarified that "the sirens were activated due to the defense systems being triggered and the concern over interceptor fragments possibly falling across the city. It should be noted that the fire was not directed at the city." Prior to the heavy barrages, the Upper Galilee Regional Council issued safety instructions for several non-evacuated communities in the Hula Valley, advising residents to avoid gatherings, close pools, limit movement, and remain near protected spaces.

"In line with military and Home Front Command instructions, residents in Hulata, Yesod HaMa'ala, Sde Eliezer, Ayelet HaShahar, Gadot, Mishmar HaYarden, and Mahanaim are asked to avoid gatherings, close swimming pools, limit movement within the community, and stay close to a protected space. Please adhere to the Home Front Command's guidelines as they save lives. We will provide further updates," the statement read.

Result of Air Force strikes in southern Lebanon

In the aftermath of the Nabatiyeh strike, where 10 were killed and additional injuries reported, including Syrian children according to Lebanese sources, footage from the scene was disseminated by various media outlets. One report claimed the attack targeted a commercial building where workers were present, who were the casualties. Media outlets affiliated with Hezbollah denied any connection between the building and the Shiite terrorist organization.

Conversely, IDF spokesperson announced on Saturday morning that a Hezbollah weapons depot in the Nabatiyeh area was targeted. Other strikes in southern Lebanon focused on military structures linked to the terrorist organization.

1 View gallery Smoke where a rocket landed in Upper Galilee

The nighttime attack occurred against the backdrop of comments by a Hezbollah associate the previous day, suggesting that given the positive signals from the Doha summit, Hassan Nasrallah's organization would refrain from attacking Israel during the deal negotiations.