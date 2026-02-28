‘They will never have a nuclear weapon’: Trump announces US strike on Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Saturday that the United States had begun what he described as “major combat operations” in Iran, declaring that Tehran would never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon.

“A short time ago, the United States military began major combat operations in Iran,” Trump said in a televised address. “Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people.”

He said Iran’s activities directly endanger the United States, American troops and overseas bases, as well as U.S. allies around the world.

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime has chanted ‘Death to America’ and waged an unending campaign of bloodshed and mass murder, targeting the United States, our troops, and the innocent people in many, many countries,” Trump said.

He cited the 1979 takeover of the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, where dozens of Americans were held hostage for 444 days, as well as the 1983 Marine barracks bombing in Beirut that killed 241 U.S. service members. He also referenced the 2000 attack on the USS Cole and accused Iranian forces of killing and maiming hundreds of American service members in Iraq.

“The regime’s proxies have continued to launch countless attacks against American forces stationed in the Middle East in recent years, as well as U.S. naval and commercial vessels in international shipping lanes,” he said. “It’s been mass terror, and we’re not going to put up with it any longer.”

Trump accused Iran of arming, training and funding terrorist militias across Lebanon, Yemen, Syria and Iraq.

“And it was Iran’s proxy Hamas that launched the monstrous October 7 attacks on Israel, slaughtering more than 1,000 innocent people, including 46 Americans, while taking 12 of our citizens hostage,” he said. “It was brutal, something like the world has never seen before.”

Calling Iran “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror,” Trump also accused the regime of killing tens of thousands of its own citizens during domestic protests.

“It has always been the policy of the United States, in particular my administration, that this terrorist regime can never have a nuclear weapon,” he said. “I’ll say it again, they can never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump referred to “Operation Midnight Hammer” last June, saying the United States had “obliterated the regime’s nuclear program at Fordo, Natanz and Isfahan.”

“After that attack, we warned them never to resume their malicious pursuit of nuclear weapons, and we sought repeatedly to make a deal,” he said. “We tried. They wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it. Again, they wanted to do it. They didn’t want to do it. They didn’t know what was happening. They just wanted to practice evil.”

He said Iran rejected opportunities to renounce its nuclear ambitions and instead attempted to rebuild its program while continuing to develop long-range missiles that could threaten U.S. allies in Europe, American troops overseas and potentially the U.S. homeland.

“Just imagine how emboldened this regime would be if they ever had and actually were armed with nuclear weapons as a means to deliver their message,” Trump said.

“For these reasons, the United States military is undertaking a massive and ongoing operation,” he continued. “To prevent this very wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America and our core national security interests.”

He pledged to destroy Iran’s missiles and “raise their missile industry to the ground.”

“It will be totally again obliterated,” he said. “We are going to annihilate their navy. We are going to ensure that the region’s terrorist proxies can no longer destabilize the region or the world and attack our forces and no longer use their IEDs, or roadside bombs as they are sometimes called, to so gravely wound and kill thousands and thousands of people, including many Americans.”

“And we will ensure that Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon,” he added. “It’s a very simple message. They will never have a nuclear weapon.”

Trump warned that “this regime will soon learn that no one should challenge the strength and might of the United States armed forces.”

“I built and rebuilt our military in my first administration,” he said. “And there is no military on earth even close to its power, strength or sophistication.”

He said his administration had taken steps to minimize risks to U.S. personnel in the region but acknowledged the possibility of casualties.

“The lives of courageous American heroes may be lost, and we may have casualties. That often happens in war,” Trump said. “But we’re doing this not for now. We’re doing this for the future, and it is a noble mission.”

“We pray for every service member as they selflessly risk their lives to ensure that Americans and our children will never be threatened by a nuclear-armed Iran,” he said.

Addressing members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, armed forces and police, Trump issued a stark warning.

“You must lay down your weapons and have complete immunity, or in the alternative face certain death,” he said. “So lay down your arms. You will be treated fairly with total immunity, or you will face certain death.”

Turning to the Iranian public, Trump said: “To the great proud people of Iran, I say tonight that the hour of your freedom is at hand.”

“Stay sheltered. Don’t leave your home. It’s very dangerous outside. Bombs will be dropping everywhere,” he warned.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take. This will be probably your only chance for generations.”

“For many years you have asked for America’s help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight,” Trump said. “Now you have a president who is giving you what you want. So let’s see how you respond.”

“America is backing you with overwhelming strength and devastating force. Now is the time to seize control of your destiny and to unleash the prosperous and glorious future that is close within your reach,” he said.

“This is the moment for action. Do not let it pass.”