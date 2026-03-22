Israel to begin daylight saving time on March 27

Israel will switch to daylight saving time in the early hours of Friday, March 27, 2026, when clocks move forward by one hour at 2 a.m., reducing sleep by an hour but extending evening daylight.

Daylight saving time will remain in effect until Oct. 25, 2026, when clocks move back one hour overnight between Saturday and Sunday.

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Under the Time Determination Law, last updated in 2013, clocks in Israel are advanced each year from the Friday before the last Sunday in March until the last Sunday in October.

On the final day of standard time, sunrise is expected at 5:34 a.m. and sunset at 5:58 p.m. On the first morning of daylight saving time, sunrise will be at 6:33 a.m. and sunset at 6:59 p.m.

Most smartphones update automatically to reflect the time change. Those unsure whether their device adjusts automatically can check the date and time settings and ensure the time zone is set to Jerusalem.

Supporters of daylight saving time cite longer evening daylight hours and economic benefits. Critics of reverting to standard time during winter argue it shortens family time in the evening, increases driving in darkness and may raise economic costs.