Netanyahu sets goals for Lebanon as IDF outlines conditions and ceasefire talks

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel is pushing to dismantle Hezbollah and secure a lasting agreement with Lebanon , as ceasefire talks continue under U.S. pressure and the military outlines its conditions for any deal.

In a video statement released Wednesday, Netanyahu did not address reports of a potential ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah but emphasized that fighting is ongoing.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Ilia Yefimovich/ AFP )

“Our forces continue to strike Hezbollah. The fighting is focused on Bint Jbeil,” he said, referring to the southern Lebanese town long considered a stronghold of the group.

“We are about to defeat Bint Jbeil. We are essentially about to eliminate this major Hezbollah bastion,” Netanyahu added.

He said he had instructed the Israel Defense Forces to expand the security zone in southern Lebanon and extend it eastward toward the slopes of Mount Hermon, citing the need to better support Druze communities in the region.

At the same time, Netanyahu confirmed that negotiations with Lebanon are underway, describing them as unprecedented.

2 View gallery IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir ( Photo: IDF )

“This negotiation has not taken place for more than 40 years. It is happening now because we are very strong and countries are coming to us,” he said.

He outlined two main objectives for the talks: dismantling Hezbollah and achieving a “sustainable peace, peace through strength.”

The comments come as the IDF has defined three core conditions for any agreement: establishing a buffer zone in southern Lebanon up to the Litani River free of Hezbollah presence, maintaining full operational freedom to act against threats, including north of the river, and initiating a long-term process to disarm Hezbollah under U.S. supervision.

Despite the diplomatic efforts, the military has not been instructed to prepare for a ceasefire, and operations continue.

IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said forces are actively engaged across southern Lebanon, with five divisions supported by air power.

“We continue to operate at all times, deepening achievements and striking Hezbollah terrorists,” he said, declining to state whether the military favors a ceasefire.

Netanyahu also addressed broader regional dynamics, including ongoing U.S.-Iran talks.

“Our American friends update us constantly on their contacts with Iran. Our goals are identical,” he said.

“We want to see enriched material removed from Iran, the elimination of enrichment capability within Iran, and, of course, the reopening of the straits.”

He cautioned that it is too early to predict the outcome of the negotiations but stressed that Israel is preparing for all scenarios, including a possible resumption of fighting.

“Toward the possibility that the fighting will resume, we are prepared for anything,” Netanyahu said.

Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir has similarly stressed that the military remains on high alert and continues to approve operational plans both in Lebanon and regarding Iran.