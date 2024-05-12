IDF troops move on Jabaliya, residents flee

IDF troops moved on Jabaliya in the northern areas of the Gaza Strip on Sunday, after carrying out bombing raids on Saturday. Fighting was reported east of the refugee camp between the troops and Hamas terrorists.
Saudi Al Arabiya network said there was a mass exodus of residents fleeing the camp toward Gaza City. Pictures appeared on the Qatari owned Al Jazeera network showing many fleeing shortly before the IDF forces entered. The military urged civilians to leave, dropping leaflets warning them of the impending operation.
Earlier Egyptian media quoted officials in Cairo who said coordination with Israel over the transfer of aid for the Strip was stopped after the IDF took control of the Rafah border crossing and had began operating in the eastern sectors of the city.