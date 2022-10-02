Palestinian stabs Israeli prison guard during visit in suspected terror attack

A guard at a prison in southern Israel was stabbed Sunday when a Palestinian woman stabbed the warden during a conjugal visit in a suspected terror attack.

The Israel Prison Service (IPS) said the female guard at the Nafha Prison was left mildly wounded.

2 View gallery The Nafha Prison and the scissors which the visitor used to stab the guard ( Photo: Hertzel Yossef, Israel Prison Service )

The IPS said the 23-year-old Nablus resident, who appears to be the sister of an administrative prisoner, pulled out a pair of scissors during security check and stabbed the guard before being detained. The female attacker allegedly shouted she was committing the act "for the sake of Palestine and her brother."

The IPS officials said that "as soon as the attack was carried out, the guard and another officer gained control over the civilian in a professional and determined manner, and thwarted the complete execution of her intention to harm the staff."

Lt. Gen. Moshe Zrihan, commander of the Dimona police station, said that "an initial investigation of the stabbing raises suspicions that the motive was terror."

2 View gallery The taxi that was shot at ( Photo: Samaria Regional Council )

Earlier on Sunday, a man was lightly hurt from shrapnel after a shooting incident which was also suspected to have been a terror attack. The gunman opened fire toward a bus and a taxi on the road between the Itamar settlement and the Samaria Infantry Brigade in the West Bank - causing mild damage to the taxi.