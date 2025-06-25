Trump calls for Netanyahu trial to be dropped, labels it a ‘witch hunt’

U.S. President Donald Trump late Wednesday called for the dismissal of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ongoing corruption trial, describing it as politically motivated and “a witch hunt.”

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “I was shocked to hear that the State of Israel, which has just had one of its Greatest Moments in History, and is strongly led by Bibi Netanyahu, is continuing its ridiculous Witch Hunt against their Great War Time Prime Minister!” using the Israeli leader’s nickname.

2 View gallery US President Donald Trump ( Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw )

He continued, “I just learned that Bibi has been summoned to Court on Monday for the continuation of this long running, (He has been going through this ‘Horror Show’ since May of 2020 – Unheard of! This is the first time a sitting Israeli Prime Minister has ever been on trial).”

Trump dismissed the charges against Netanyahu as trivial and unjust, referencing “concerning cigars, a Bugs Bunny doll, and numerous other unfair charges.” He claimed the real purpose of the trial is to damage the Israeli leader and urged for it to be “CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY,” or alternatively, for Netanyahu, whom he describes as “a Great Hero,” to be granted a pardon. “He deserves much better than this, and so does the State of Israel... It was the United States of America that saved Israel, and now it is going to be the United States of America that saves Bibi Netanyahu,” he wrote.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Referring to Netanyahu as a longtime ally, Trump added, “Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land.”

Netanyahu’s trial began in May 2020 and centers on three separate corruption cases in which he is accused of fraud, breach of trust and accepting bribes. The most serious of the cases, known as Case 4000, alleges that Netanyahu used his position to benefit the controlling shareholder of telecom giant Bezeq in exchange for favorable coverage on a popular news site.

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office ( Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP )

The prime minister denies all charges and has repeatedly described the proceedings as a politically motivated campaign by law enforcement and the media to oust him from power. His legal team has attempted various motions to delay or dismiss parts of the trial, all of which have so far been rejected by the court.

If convicted, Netanyahu could face serious legal consequences, though under Israeli law he is not required to resign unless a final conviction is handed down. Despite the ongoing trial, he has remained a dominant figure in Israeli politics, returning to office in late 2022 after a brief time out of power as the head of a right-wing coalition government.