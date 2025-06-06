Royal Canadian Mounted Police investigation sparks concern among Jewish, Israeli communities

Canada has launched a criminal investigation into several dual Israeli-Canadian soldiers over alleged war crimes committed during their service in the IDF amid the Gaza war.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) initiated the probe in 2024, but it remained undisclosed until now. The investigation targets individuals who served in the IDF—including volunteers and reservists—and may involve evidence collection and potential indictments under Canada’s Crimes Against Humanity and War Crimes Program.
Jewish and Israeli communities in Canada have expressed concern, fearing the investigation may disproportionately target Israelis and create a chilling effect on those with ties to the IDF. The RCMP states the program aims to uphold Canada’s commitment to international justice and deny safe haven to war criminals.
This marks the first time Canadian authorities have formally opened a war crimes investigation against dual Israeli-Canadian nationals, signaling a significant development in Canada’s approach to international human rights enforcement.