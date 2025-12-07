Thieves break into ex-hostage's car, steal his cellphone

Former Gaza hostage Bar Kupershtein, who was recently released from Hamas captivity, shared on Sunday that his car was broken into and his phone stolen. In a series of videos posted to Instagram, Kuperstein included footage from a dashcam showing two suspects attempting to break into several cars. “He didn’t just settle for stealing my iPhone — he also tried to rob other cars,” he said.
“To everyone asking, I woke up this morning, went to the car, found that it had been broken into and the window was smashed. They took my phone. But you know what? It’s all okay. Thank God. You have to look at the glass half full,” Kupershtein also said.
He added: “I’m thankful that right now my biggest concern is going to the police station to file a report, and not being stuck in a tunnel wondering when I’ll eat next, or if I’ll get any food at all. So thank you that this is what I’m dealing with today. It may not be fun, but it’s a lot more interesting.”
Kupershtein was freed during the latest hostage release deal with Hamas after 738 days in captivity. Three weeks ago, he returned to his home in Holon. “I dreamed of this for two years. It’s crazy to be home,” he told Ynet at the time. “I didn’t believe it, not even in my dreams. Even now, I still don’t believe it.” From his balcony, he was seen making heart signs to cheering crowds and handing out bracelets.