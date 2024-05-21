Watch drone detect, destroy terror squad in West Bank operation

Military releases images showing drones identifying armed terrorists during counterterror operation in Nur Shams refugee camp, another drone fires 5 missiles at the group killing all of its members 

Yoav Zitun|
Terror squad killed in drone strike on West Bank

The IDF on Tuesday released footage of the killing of a West Bank terror squad, by drone. In the clip, a group of armed terrorists is detected in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, where the IDF had been on a counterterrorism operation last April.
Drone strikes members of terror squad in West Bank operation
A drone films four men carrying machine guns in an alley inside the camp. When they see the drone, they attempt to bring it down using stones, but its operator removes it from danger. A second drone is then dispatched to confirm the men's position before a third drone fires five missiles at the group killing all of its members. The force then sends a drone to confirm the terrorists were all eliminated.
Drone strikes members of terror squad in West Bank operation
The images released by the military demonstrate the use of drones in the modern battle field which is also put into use in the fighting in Gaza. Drones are used to detect and kill terrorists hiding in structures and tunnels.
