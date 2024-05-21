Watch drone detect, destroy terror squad in West Bank operation

The IDF on Tuesday released footage of the killing of a West Bank terror squad, by drone. In the clip, a group of armed terrorists is detected in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, where the IDF had been on a counterterrorism operation last April.

The IDF on Tuesday released footage of the killing of a West Bank terror squad, by drone. In the clip, a group of armed terrorists is detected in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, where the IDF had been on a counterterrorism operation last April.

The IDF on Tuesday released footage of the killing of a West Bank terror squad, by drone. In the clip, a group of armed terrorists is detected in the Nur Shams refugee camp near Tulkarm, where the IDF had been on a counterterrorism operation last April.