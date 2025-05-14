New documents reveal Mossad allies in hunt for Munich massacre terrorists

Israel received intelligence from a secret coalition of Western countries, enabling Mossad to carry out Operation Wrath of God and assassinate Palestinians involved in the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre. This revelation comes from newly released documents, 53 years after the massacre.

According to the British newspaper The Guardian, the assistance from the intelligence services of 18 Western countries—including Britain, France, the United States, Switzerland, Italy, and West Germany—was uncovered in Swiss archives by Dr. Aviva Gutman, a historian from Aberystwyth University in the UK.

The information was shared through a secret system, previously undisclosed, codenamed "Kilowatt." Established in 1971, prior to the Munich massacre, this system was designed to facilitate intelligence sharing among the 18 countries. Thousands of telegrams revealed intelligence on residences, vehicles, movements of key individuals, and tactics used by Palestinian organizations.

Dr. Gutman told The Guardian that much of the information was highly detailed. "It linked individuals to specific attacks and provided intelligence that could have been very helpful. Perhaps initially, the Western services didn't realize [about the assassinations], but later, many reports in the press and other evidence hinted at what the Israelis were doing." She added, "The Western services even shared the results of their own investigations into the assassinations with Mossad, which likely carried them out."

The first Palestinian killed as part of the operation was Wael Zwaiter, considered one of the leaders of Black September in Europe. He was responsible for an attempted attack on an El Al airplane. Zwaiter, who worked at the Libyan embassy in Rome, was assassinated by Mossad in 1972 in the lobby of his apartment building, just weeks after the Munich massacre. According to "Kilowatt" telegrams, Israel had been informed multiple times by Western intelligence services that Zwaiter provided weapons and logistical support to Black September.

The second target of the operation was Dr. Mahmoud Hamshari, the official PLO representative in France. In December 1972, he was killed by an explosive device placed in his desk while answering a phone call at his home. He also appeared in "Kilowatt" telegrams as someone who operated diplomatically, raised funds, and recruited terror cells.

Ali Hassan Salameh, the head of Black September, was another prominent target mentioned in the telegrams. Britain's MI5 provided Mossad with the only known photograph of Salameh. In July 1973, Mossad agents believed they had located Salameh in the Norwegian ski town of Lillehammer, using the photograph supplied by MI5 for identification. The agents fatally shot the individual, but it was later revealed they had killed the wrong man, a Moroccan waiter named Ahmed Bouchiki. Several Mossad agents were arrested by Norwegian authorities and sentenced to prison in what became known as the "Lillehammer Affair."

Another target, Mohammed Boudia, who was assassinated in France, also appeared in the telegrams. A veteran of the Algerian National Liberation Front's (FLN) war against France, Boudia was high on Mossad's target list, according to The Guardian. His activities included planning attacks on Israeli targets, such as bombings in Israeli hotels and operations against Jewish refugees fleeing the Soviet Union. He was also involved in attacks on an oil terminal in Italy and the Jordanian ambassador in London. Boudia was ultimately assassinated in Paris’ Latin Quarter based on intelligence Mossad received from Swedish intelligence, which provided details about his car and residence in Geneva.

Despite thousands of telegrams, a former Mossad operative told The Guardian last month that team members were not aware of the source of the intelligence at the time but fully trusted its accuracy. Dr. Gutman added, "Even today, it is likely that intelligence is being shared that we [the public] do not know about. The international relationships between intelligence agencies remain entirely under the radar, and even parliaments and politicians are often unaware of them."