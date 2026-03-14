IDF kills senior Iranian intelligence officials in Tehran strike

The IDF said Saturday it killed two senior Iranian intelligence officials in a targeted airstrike in Tehran, part of an expanding campaign against Iran’s military infrastructure .

According to the IDF, Israeli Air Force fighter jets operating on military intelligence struck Abdollah Jalali-Nasab and Amir Shariat, senior officials in the intelligence branch of the Khatam al-Anbiya Emergency Command, which operates under Iran’s leadership .

1 View gallery ( Photo: IDF )

The two had been appointed acting heads of the intelligence branch after its previous commander, Saleh Asadi, was killed in the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion, the IDF said.

Jalali-Nasab and Shariat were senior intelligence figures within Iran’s intelligence community and were considered close to the leadership of the Iranian regime.

The intelligence branch of the Khatam al-Anbiya command is responsible for analyzing intelligence and presenting assessments to Iran’s senior security leadership, which are used to guide military operations against Israel.

The IDF said the killings add to dozens of senior commanders eliminated during the operation, dealing another blow to Iran’s command and control systems.

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Since the start of Operation Roaring Lion, the Israeli Air Force has carried out about 400 waves of strikes in western and central Iran targeting missile launch systems, air defense networks and military infrastructure.

Over the past day alone, fighter jets struck more than 200 sites, including ballistic missile launchers — some loaded and ready for launch toward Israeli territory — as well as launch positions, air defense systems and weapons storage facilities.