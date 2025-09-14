Didn't see it coming: Fortune teller gets 1.5 years in prison for tax evasion

who offered mystical services and sold amulets was sentenced Sunday to 18 months in prison and fined 100,000 shekels (about $27,000) after being convicted of tax offenses involving millions of shekels in unreported income.

The Central District Court in Lod found that Simona (Simcha) Avrazel failed to report about 2 million shekels in earnings from coffee readings, tarot card readings and the sale of amulets between 2009 and 2016. Prosecutors said she deposited the money into four bank accounts under other people’s names to conceal the income.

Avrazel was convicted of fraud, deceit and intentional tax evasion under Israel’s Income Tax Ordinance and the Value Added Tax Law. She was acquitted of separate bankruptcy-related charges.

