Nationwide protest highlights solidarity with hostage families

Sunday’s nationwide protest was meant as an act of solidarity with the families whose loved ones are still in Gaza, explained Lt. Col. (Res.) Avital Leibovich, director of AJC Jerusalem.
“I have to say there is no right or wrong in this case, and there is no scientific answer in this case,” Leibovich told ILTV News. “This is a one-day protest, which involves a big portion of the population here, but there are also many others who stayed at home. So this is a way to actually identify with the families, and not more than that. I think that's the way it should be treated.”
She said that no one expected Sunday’s protest and strike to result in the release of the hostages. However, from the families’ perspectives, it was a way to increase the profile of the issue.
“Obviously the time is pressing as we all witness the recent footage that Hamas released the last couple of weeks,” Leibovich added.
Watch the full interview: