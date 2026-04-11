Turkey indicts Netanyahu, Israeli officials over Gaza flotilla, seeks up to 5,000 years in prison

Turkey’s chief prosecutor in Istanbul has filed a sweeping indictment against 35 senior Israeli officials, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, over last year’s Israeli naval interception of a Gaza-bound flotilla, in a move expected to have little practical impact.
The indictment, submitted Friday, accuses the officials of involvement in a military operation against civilian vessels in international waters during the October “Sumud” flotilla to Gaza. Prosecutors are seeking severe penalties, including life imprisonment and additional cumulative sentences ranging from 1,102 to 4,596 years, though Turkish media did not specify the penalties sought for each individual defendant.
Netanyahu heads the list of those charged. Others named include Defense Minister Israel Katz, former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu, IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and Israeli Navy Commander Vice Adm. David Salama. Former IDF spokesman Daniel Hagari, lawmaker Tally Gotliv and former Mossad chief Yossi Cohen are also included.
The flotilla, which followed smaller attempts in June and July, involved about 40 vessels. Israeli forces intercepted the convoy and detained roughly 450 participants, including Turkish nationals and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg. All were later deported.
Turkey had already issued arrest warrants in November for Netanyahu and other officials, meaning any trial would likely proceed in absentia.
The indictment argues the interception was not a legitimate security measure under international law, describing it as an act with “serious consequences.” It includes allegations of crimes against humanity, genocide, unlawful detention, abuse, looting and damage to property.
Prosecutors also allege that flotilla participants were forcibly held, some were physically harmed and denied freedom of movement and access to assistance. The operation was described as planned and coordinated by senior Israeli political and military leadership.
The filing also references humanitarian conditions in Gaza, citing harm to civilians, restrictions on essential supplies and damage to infrastructure as part of the broader context.
Turkey’s justice minister said the indictment reflects Ankara’s commitment to international law and accountability. Israeli officials have not formally responded.