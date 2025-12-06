From Shiloh, Dr. Mike Evans urges Vance and Trump to back Israel’s claims to Judea and Samaria

. He emphasized what he described as the historic and biblical right of the Jewish people to the land, noting that much of the Bible’s narrative unfolds in these regions.

Dr. Evans underscored that Shiloh was the first capital of ancient Israel and the site where the Tabernacle stood. He said it was the seat of the prophet Samuel and one of the most sacred and formative locations in Jewish history. He stressed that Israel’s connection to Judea and Samaria is rooted in faith, scripture and divine covenant, not merely political considerations.

