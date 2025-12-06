From Shiloh, Dr. Mike Evans urges Vance and Trump to back Israel’s claims to Judea and Samaria

In his remarks, Dr. Mike Evans expressed deep appreciation for the American administration and for President Donald Trump’s leadership, while urging both the president and Vice President Vance to stand firm with Israel regarding the future of Judea and Samaria. He emphasized what he described as the historic and biblical right of the Jewish people to the land, noting that much of the Bible’s narrative unfolds in these regions.
Dr. Evans underscored that Shiloh was the first capital of ancient Israel and the site where the Tabernacle stood. He said it was the seat of the prophet Samuel and one of the most sacred and formative locations in Jewish history. He stressed that Israel’s connection to Judea and Samaria is rooted in faith, scripture and divine covenant, not merely political considerations.
Addressing Vice President Vance directly, Dr. Evans called on the administration to reject any policy that would pressure Israel to relinquish control of Judea and Samaria to what he described as radical Islamic forces. He warned that thousands of suicide bombers have come from that area and said such concessions would pose a direct threat to Israel’s security. Referring to commentator Tucker Carlson, he said the foundation of the MAGA base is Bible-believing Christians who view Israel as biblical land.
Dr. Evans also urged President Trump to complete the designation of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization and to expand that designation to include branches in Qatar, Turkey and Syria, where the movement operates and exerts influence. He said radical Islamic ideology seeks domination and destruction and has no connection to any genuine peace framework.
Throughout his address, Dr. Evans reaffirmed his support for President Trump, the American administration and the alliance between the United States and Israel. He concluded by saying that this alliance is built on shared faith, shared values and biblical foundations that unite the two nations.