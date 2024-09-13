Sirens at Sea of Galilee, building hit in Rosh Pina, Hezbollah says launched swarm of drones at base

IDF says a drone exploded near Rosh Pina while another one targeted the Sea of Galilee region, landing in an open field and causing no damage; overnight Hezbollah launched 20 projectiles as Safed, causing fires  

Yair Kraus|
Drone hits Galilee building


The IDF said on Friday that a Hezbollah attack drone on Friday exploded on a building outside Rosh Pina, in the Upper Galilee.
Sirens blared in nearby communities including the city of Safed.
2 View gallery
אזעקה בראש פינהאזעקה בראש פינה
Hezbollah drone strike on Rosh Pina
" Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded in the upper Galilee area, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanese territory and falling in the area. The target did not fall within a community. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.
A second drone targeted the Sea of Galilee region and fell in an open field, causing no damage.
2 View gallery
שיגורים לצפתשיגורים לצפת
Hezbollah rockets cause fires in Galilee
IDF aerial defenses earlier intercepted rocket fire to the border area.
Hezbollah targets Safed
(Uriel Nimni)

Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel followed heavy fire targeting Safed overnight. 20 projectiles were identified and most were intercepted but some landed in open areas and caused brushfires.
