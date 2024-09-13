Sirens at Sea of Galilee, building hit in Rosh Pina, Hezbollah says launched swarm of drones at base

The IDF said on Friday that a Hezbollah attack drone on Friday exploded on a building outside Rosh Pina, in the Upper Galilee.
Sirens blared in nearby communities including the city of Safed.
" Following the hostile aircraft infiltration sirens that sounded in the upper Galilee area, a suspicious aerial target was identified crossing from Lebanese territory and falling in the area. The target did not fall within a community. No injuries were reported," the military said in a statement.
A second drone targeted the Sea of Galilee region and fell in an open field, causing no damage.
IDF aerial defenses earlier intercepted rocket fire to the border area.
Hezbollah's attacks on northern Israel followed heavy fire targeting Safed overnight. 20 projectiles were identified and most were intercepted but some landed in open areas and caused brushfires.