Eshkol leader: ‘We will stay and do whatever is necessary’

“We want to live here in security and peace, and we're going to stay here, hold on, and do whatever is necessary to make life here better,” Lior Daffner, Vice President of the Eshkol Regional Council, told ILTV News on Tuesday, shortly after the IDF resumed shelling Hamas in the Gaza Strip. “If we need to go through another phase of war, so be it—we're here.”
He added, “If the goals are going to be achieved, and we believe they will be, then we will stay here and do whatever is necessary on the community side of things.”
His statements came as the IDF Home Front Command implemented new safety measures to protect residents of southern Israel. These included canceling all educational activities in the area and limiting gatherings to 100 people indoors and 10 people outdoors.
Watch the full interview: