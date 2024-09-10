White Stripes duo sues Donald Trump for copyright infringement over Seven Nation Army use

Jack and Meg White have taken legal action against former President Donald Trump over alleged unauthorized use of The White Stripes' hit song Seven Nation Army. Jack and Meg White filed a lawsuit against Trump, claiming copyright infringement related to a video of Trump, seeking substantial damages.

The lawsuit includes six counts of copyright infringement. The allegations center not just on the unauthorized use, but also on the financial benefit Trump allegedly garnered from the usage of the song.

2 View gallery Donald Trump ( Photo: AP Photo/Stefan Jeremiah )

The White Stripes have accused Trump of "flagrant misappropriation" of their song in a campaign video, terming it as one of the "shamelessest usurpations" of their work.

"Oh....Don't even think about using my music you fascists," Jack White wrote in a social media post.

Beyoncé, Céline Dion, and the Foo Fighters have also voiced concerns about their works being used at Trump events without consent.

2 View gallery The White Stripes ( Photo: AP )

A separate case saw a federal judge ruling that Trump must cease using Isaac Hayes' song Hold On, I'm Coming and other works by the late artist. Trump's attorneys had argued that Hayes’ death in 2008 voided his copyright, but the defense was thoroughly rejected by the judge.

Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl announced that any royalties derived from the song My Hero, played at a Trump rally would be donated to Kamala Harris’s campaign.

This article was written in collaboration with Generative AI news company Alchemiq

