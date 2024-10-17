Reports of Sinwar’s death cause confusion in Arab media

Reports of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar on Tuesday have left Arab media in confusion. While speculation grows that Sinwar was killed, Israeli officials have yet to confirm it officially.
However, some Arab outlets, citing unnamed sources, quickly published claims that Sinwar had been killed, with several relying on photos from the scene.
Hamas has so far declined to comment or confirm whether Sinwar was among those killed.
Social media users in Gaza and across the Arab world reacted with skepticism to the reports, especially those from Israeli media. Some expressed hope the identification was wrong, with one post reading, "God, let it not be him, may he remain a thorn in the filthy occupier's throat."
Others admitted that the resemblance between Sinwar and the body in the circulated images was undeniable, saying, "It seems to be him."
On Arab social networks, some praised Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, for reportedly dying in battle rather than hiding in tunnels. "Sinwar became a martyr in combat, not in a tunnel," one post read.
Arab media outlets primarily echoed Israeli reports, with Asharq Al-Awsat noting that the Israeli military was investigating whether Sinwar had been killed by chance, while Sky News Arabia went further, reporting, "A source confirmed to Sky News Arabia that Sinwar was killed in a clash with Israeli forces in Rafah."
