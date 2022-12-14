Co-existence school meeting derails as Arabs hurl stones at Jewish student

Three Arab students threw stones at Jewish students who arrived at a northern Israel Arab school for a joint English lesson as part of a program promoting co-existence.

The incident took place last week in Acre when an Arab student presumed one of the Jewish students said something inappropriate and decided to wait for him after school hours with two of his friends and throw stones at him.

During the incident, one of the teachers was hit but didn't require medical attention.

The mother of a student who was attacked said that "these meetings are essential and I hope they continue. Just because there are such incidents doesn't mean you have to give up. Everyone has to learn to get along and the educators are there to pave the right way for both sides."

Other parents turned to the school and demanded to terminate the project. "We thought our children would be safe, I won't send my daughter there anymore," said one of the parents.

The middle school's principal sent a letter to the parents of the class and shared with them the details of the incident and the probe into it.