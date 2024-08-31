Massive explosion causes fires in Yemen









Explosion in Yemen causes fires





Loud explosions rocked Aden in Yemen overnight. The explosion occurred at a gas station in the southern city, which ignited a large fire. At least five people were killed, and 13 others wounded.

According to local reports, the explosion occurred on one of the busiest streets and the fire spread to nearby gas tanks and several shops. Clips on social media show people escaping the flames as they erupted.

Explosion in Aden, Yemen causes fires

This incident follows a string of disasters that have plagued the war-torn country. Several areas suffered heavy flooding that killed dozens and caused massive damage.

Landmines placed by the Houthi rebels, moved by the flood waters, endangered civilians around the country and barrels filled with explosives were also exposed.

The flooding accelerated the spread of cholera which was already evident in areas under Houthi control. The impoverished nation's compromised health system and a lack of clean water along with malnutrition has added to the hardship.