Demonstrators take to the streets en masse in 'Day of Disruption'

Israeli protest organizations took to the streets on Sunday morning in a planned “ Day of Disruption ” marking nine months since Hamas’ murderous attack on October 7.

The movements have planned several demonstrations and events calling for the release of the hostages and the resignation of the government in a bid for a snap election.

Protestors stood near the homes of 18 lawmakers at 6:29 a.m., the same time when sirens began sounding in Israel on October 7, chanting at them for being a “complete failure.” Some of the lawmakers include Defense Minister Yoav Gallant , Transportation Minister Miri Regev, Foreign Minister Israel Katz and others.

Several large-scale protests are expected to take place at 30 locations across the country from 8:00 to 10:00 a.m. Demonstrations will also be held at nine central intersections in Israel, followed by marches and protests in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv during the evening.

Over 150 of Israel's largest high-tech companies and several venture capital funds are allowing their employees to join the protests during work hours. These include Lemonade, HoneyBook, Monday.com, Redis, AppsFlyer, Papaya Global, Riskified, Kaltura, Bizzabo, Wix, Fiverr, Minute Media, Global-e, Meta, CHEQ, Simply Natural Intelligence, Skai, Tyto, Forter, Windward, Augury, Brigg and more.

Several venture capital funds have also joined the move, including Qumra Capital, Bessemer, Pitango, Disruptive TLV Fund, Viola Group, NFX, Team 8, OFVP, F2, TriVentures, Vertex Ventures Israel, Vintage Investment Partners, Partners and others.

Eran Schwartz, CEO of the Hofshi Be’arzenu (Free in Our Land) protest organization said in a statement, "Today, nine months after the disaster, we’re taking to the streets to remind the government that the people demand change. 120 hostages are still being held by Hamas, the north and south are neglected, and the government continues to ignore the public's calls. We’re halting the country in order to save it. It’s time to hold immediate elections.”