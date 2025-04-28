President Isaac Herzog issued a heartfelt address Monday ahead of Memorial Day and the country's 77th Independence Day, reflecting on the deep pain since the October 7 Hamas attacks and calling for global action to secure the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza.

In a message directed to Jewish communities around the world, Herzog spoke of the burden Israel has carried since the attacks, noting that the country is "being attacked from seven different frontiers by a terrible empire of evil emanating from Tehran." He emphasized that 59 Israeli hostages remain in captivity and urged the international community and "all people of sanity and humanity" to demand their immediate release.

President Isaac Herzog calls for hostages’ release, appeals for Jewish unity ahead of Independence Day ( Video: GPO )

"We are reflecting indeed because a huge burden of pain and agony has been given to us since October 7," Herzog said. "We call for the release of all of them, until the last one."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

The president also reaffirmed Israel's commitment to supporting Jewish communities abroad, acknowledging the challenges they face amid rising antisemitism. He extended a message of fraternity, love, and ahavat Yisrael—love for the people of Israel—saying, "We care and understand the challenges that are facing Jewish communities abroad."

From the President’s Residence in Jerusalem, Herzog concluded his address with a call for unity and resilience, expressing hope for the safe return of the hostages and a future of greater regional change and peace. "May we go together from strength to strength," he said, wishing the Jewish people a "Happy Independence Day."