Israel's war with Hamas will be 'much more aggressive,' expert says

If Israel goes back to war with Hamas, the war will be “much more aggressive” than it was during the first 15 months, according to Dr. Harel Chorev, a senior researcher at the Moshe Dayan Center at Tel Aviv University.
Chorev told ILTV News that any future escalation will likely involve less infantry on the ground and more fire from the air.
“This is exactly the message that [Israel is] trying to send to Hamas,” Chorev said, “that it won't look as it looked by the end of the first phase of the war.”
Watch the full interview: