FBI raids home of former Trump national security adviser

Source says bureau was searching John Bolton's Maryland home as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents 

News Agencies|
PrintFind an error? Report us
The FBI is searching the Maryland home of John Bolton, who served in President Donald Trump’s first administration as national security adviser but later became critical of the president, as part of an investigation into the handling of classified documents, a person familiar with the matter said Friday.
The person was not authorized to discuss the investigation by name and spoke on the condition of anonymity. Bolton was not detained and has not been charged with any crimes, the person said.
2 View gallery
ארכיון ג'ון בולטון ארכיון ג'ון בולטון
John Bolton
(Photo: AFP)
Messages left with a spokesperson for Bolton and the White House were not immediately returned. A lawyer who has represented Bolton had no immediate comment Friday. The Justice Department also had no comment, but leaders appeared to cryptically refer to the search in a series of social media posts Friday morning.
2 View gallery
FBIFBI
FBI
(Photo: AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
FBI Director Kash Patel, who in a 2023 book he wrote included Bolton in a list of “members of the Executive Branch Deep State,” posted on X: “NO ONE is above the law… @FBI agents on mission.” Attorney General Pam Bondi shared his post, adding: “America’s safety isn’t negotiable. Justice will be pursued. Always.”
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""