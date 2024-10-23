Three killed in attack on Turkish aerospace industries headquarters near Ankara

An attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) headquarters near Ankara on Wednesday left three people dead and five others wounded, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

The assault, which occurred in the Kahramankazan district, targeted one of Turkey's most critical defense and aviation facilities.

Selim Cirpanoglu, the mayor of Kahramankazan, reported the casualties during an interview with Turkish TV channel Tele1. Footage broadcast on local media showed several armed assailants entering the TUSAS complex, where gunfire and a loud explosion were reported.

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya described the incident on social media platform X, calling it a "terrorist attack" and expressing condolences for the "martyrs and injured." He provided no details about the perpetrators, and the motive behind the attack remains unclear.

Initial media reports suggested a suicide bomber may have been involved, and some sources indicated that hostages could have been taken. However, these details have not been confirmed by officials.

Witnesses at the scene told Reuters that employees were escorted to shelters, and exits were sealed off amid reports that explosions had occurred near multiple building exits as workers were leaving for the day.

Private broadcaster NTV reported that the attackers arrived in a taxi during a shift change, detonating a bomb at the entrance before entering the facility armed with assault rifles. At least one woman was among the assailants, according to security camera footage, which showed attackers in plain clothes carrying backpacks and rifles.

State-owned Anadolu Agency reported that emergency services, including security forces, ambulances, and firefighters, were quickly dispatched to the site. Helicopters were seen circling above the premises, and a gunfight was reported in the complex’s parking lot.

TUSAS, a state-run company that produces both civilian and military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and other defense systems, employs more than 10,000 people. It is responsible for key projects such as KAAN, Turkey's first national combat aircraft.

Prosecutors have launched an investigation into the attack, and authorities are working to determine whether Kurdish militants, the Islamic State group or leftist extremists, all of which have previously carried out attacks in Turkey, may have been involved.

