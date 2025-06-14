Tehran burns: Israeli airstrikes hit dozens of targets in under an hour, fuel depots ablaze

The IDF launched its most extensive strike on Tehran to date late Saturday night, as part of Operation Rising Lion, now entering its third day. The wave of airstrikes coincided with a heavy barrage of rockets fired toward northern Israel.

Within less than an hour, Israeli fighter jets reportedly struck dozens of targets in the Iranian capital. Among the sites hit were a major fuel terminal, weapons depots and suspected high-value Iranian personnel, some of whom are believed to have been killed in the strikes. Iran’s Ministry of Petroleum confirmed that Israeli forces hit two fuel depots in Tehran, and Iranian media circulated footage showing fires raging in the capital.

Massive blaze seen at fuel depot near Tehran after reported Israeli attack

Defense Minister Israel Katz, who vowed just hours earlier that Tehran would “burn” in response to Iran’s missile attack on Israeli civilian targets, posted a brief message on X following the strike: “Tehran is burning.”

Earlier, IDF Spokesperson Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said over 70 Israeli warplanes participated in an earlier round of strikes, which were designed to establish and expand Israeli air superiority over Iranian airspace. “Tehran is no longer immune. The path has been paved,” Defrin said in a statement.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir visited Air Force crews and technicians at Tel Nof Airbase involved in the operation, expressing admiration for their courage, precision and determination. He praised their role in maintaining operational superiority and protecting Israeli security.

“We are reaching an unprecedented peak in the history of the IDF in terms of operational, intelligence and technological capabilities,” Zamir told the airmen. “You are paving the way to Tehran. You are confronting an extraordinary strategic threat to the State of Israel. I have drawn confidence from you—from our pilots, senior Air Force commanders and intelligence personnel. I visited every Air Force base, and saw with my own eyes the readiness that gave me confidence to move forward.”