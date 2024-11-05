Hezbollah launches a rocket attack on Acre, Haifa and surrounding areas

Hezbollah fired a barrage of rockets and missiles at the coastal cities of Acre and Haifa and their surrounding areas on Tuesday, sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis into shelters in the early morning hours.

The attack came after a relatively quiet night with the last barrage targeting the Upper Galilee region including the northern city of Safed. The IDF said it intercepted a drone that crossed into Israeli territory across the Syrian border overnight.

IDF clip of drones intercepted ( IDF )





Residents of the Jezreel Valley region said they heard loud sounds of explosions likely from aerial defenses intercepting the incoming threats.

1 View gallery Acre, Haifa under rocket attack ( Photo: Telegram )

Rockets intercepted over Acre on Monday ( Miki Gafni )

According to the military two projectiles were shot down and emergency services said there were no immediate reports of injuries in the attack.

The military said a soldier was badly hurt in the fighting in South Lebanon as the IDF continued its operation to uproot Hezbollah terrorists from the area, destroy its infrastructure and prevent it from attacking the Galilee.

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: